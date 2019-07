A young Victorian woman who tried to egg Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Country Women’s Association event in Albury has escaped jail time.

Amber Paige Holt, 25, appeared in Albury Local Court today over the May 7 assault.

She was convicted of common assault and handed a 18-month community correction order.

Ms Holt was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.

She has also been fined $110 for cannabis possession.