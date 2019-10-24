Eight people arrested in Richmond drug trafficking sting

Two workers at Richmond’s controversial drug injecting facility are among eight people arrested in a drug trafficking sting.

Police confirmed on Thursday they’d arrested four men and four women in relation to a three-month investigation.

They include:

A 49-year-old Richmond man who was arrested in Victoria Street, Richmond.

A 36-year-old Brunswick West woman who was arrested at a health facility in North Richmond.

A 43-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both from Burnside Heights, who were arrested in Gardner Street, Richmond.

A 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Richmond, who were arrested in Egan Street.

A 35-year-old Richmond man who was arrested in Murphy Street.

A 40-year-old Richmond woman who was arrested in Elizabeth Street.

They are all currently in custody.

Police said the 49-year-old Richmond man and 36-year-old Brunswick West woman work at the drug injecting facility.

“This was always going to happen,” Tom Elliott said.

Police are not alleging that any offences occurred inside the health facility in North Richmond.