Eight things Neil Mitchell wants to see in Victoria’s COVID-19 response

Neil Mitchell is calling on Victoria’s leaders to do exactly that – lead.

The 3AW Mornings host has listed eight things he wants to see in the state’s response to the latest COVID-19 cluster that’s sent the state into its fourth lockdown in just over a year.

Step-up contact tracing with more staff. Get help from the ADF. Drop the politics. Ramp-up vaccination in Victoria. See if bringing forward the second dose of AstraZeneca is possible, like what’s happened overseas. Ensure supermarket supplies amid panic buying. Get working on the new purpose-built quarantine facility immediately. “Get it done” Ask why us? “Victoria has had four lockdowns. NSW has more people, more positive cases in quarantine but they haven’t had the problems. Why?” Listen to Victorians and cut the spin.

“James Merlino, you are the leader at the moment. LEAD,” Neil Mitchell pleaded.

“Stop playing politics. Play leader. Pretend you’re a leader. Stop this crap. We are in a crisis. People are hurting. This is too important for politics, or spin, or trickery, or evasion.”

