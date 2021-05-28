Eight things Neil Mitchell wants to see in Victoria’s COVID-19 response
Neil Mitchell is calling on Victoria’s leaders to do exactly that – lead.
The 3AW Mornings host has listed eight things he wants to see in the state’s response to the latest COVID-19 cluster that’s sent the state into its fourth lockdown in just over a year.
- Step-up contact tracing with more staff. Get help from the ADF.
- Drop the politics.
- Ramp-up vaccination in Victoria.
- See if bringing forward the second dose of AstraZeneca is possible, like what’s happened overseas.
- Ensure supermarket supplies amid panic buying.
- Get working on the new purpose-built quarantine facility immediately. “Get it done”
- Ask why us? “Victoria has had four lockdowns. NSW has more people, more positive cases in quarantine but they haven’t had the problems. Why?”
- Listen to Victorians and cut the spin.
“James Merlino, you are the leader at the moment. LEAD,” Neil Mitchell pleaded.
“Stop playing politics. Play leader. Pretend you’re a leader. Stop this crap. We are in a crisis. People are hurting. This is too important for politics, or spin, or trickery, or evasion.”
