Elderly elm trees had only recently been inspected for safety, prior to Monday’s tragedy

A Melbourne City Councillor says the stretch of elm trees along Royal Parade had been inspected just weeks before Monday’s tragedy that saw a woman killed.

Reservoir woman Allison Milner was killed when a massive tree fell on her while she was walking to work.

The matter is now the subject of a coronial inquest.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Councillor Nick Reece said it was an awful situation.

“That row of trees along Royal Parade had been inspected recently – I think July 12th – not a month ago, and was judged to be safe,” he explained.

“I think our CEO has now required all of those trees along that stretch are re-inspected.”

Neil Mitchell asked whether it was time to remove the trees.

A 2005 council report found that stretch along Royal Parade would start dying between 2015 and 2020.

“Those English elms can live to 300 years old, certainly in the wild, but it’s less in an urban environment,” Cr Reece said.

“I guess that’s one of the things that will be looked at.

“Community safety needs to be the priority, but at the same time … we’ve got thousands of those trees and they’re an integral feature of Melbourne.”

