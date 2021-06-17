3AW
Elderly Ferny Creek resident ends up in hospital after neighbour check-in

43 mins ago
An 85-year-old Ferny Creek resident has been rushed to hospital after her neighbour checked on her welfare in the wake of last weeks devastating storms.

Rachel Farris-Cornwell went to check on her elderly neighbour on Wednesday morning to take her out to get supplies.

She noticed she was unwell and took her to her doctor where she was then rushed to emergency.

“That’s due to no power, no food, no communication, she’s got a landline only,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“Not one person has knocked on our door to see if we’re okay, or if we need help.

“My elderly neighbour, she won’t last another three weeks, she’s already crook … we just need help.”

