Elderly man hospitalised after crashing into McDonald’s store
(Image: Nine News)
An elderly man is in hospital after crashing his vehicle into a McDonald’s store in Clayton South.
Police were called to the intersection of Westall Road and Osbourne Avenue just before 1pm.
Investigators believe the driver of an Isuzu ute collided with a Toyota Corolla on Westall Road.
The Isuzu then crashed into a Holden Commodore which was stationary at the drive thru.
The driver of the Isuzu, an 89-year-old man, has been taken to The Alfred Hospital in a non-life threatening condition.
Caller Brad alerted Dee Dee to the incident.
“A car has gone into the McDonald’s drive thru he must’ve had a bit of a special order or something he wanted to pick up in a hurry,” he said.
“It’s hit the building.
“There’s a bit of damage to Mcdonald’s drive thru, I don’t people will be going through there today.”
Police are on site.
