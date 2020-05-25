Paramedic left ‘shaken’ after elderly man pointed a fake gun at him

A paramedic had an imitation revolver pointed at him in a “terrifying” incident in Melbourne’s west yesterday.

Two paramedics were called to assist an elderly man in Cairnlea, who they suspected was having a stroke.

They were treating the 82-year-old man when he suddenly became combative and produced the gun, which the paramedics believed was real, from under his pillow and pointed at them.

Head of the Victorian Ambulance Union, Danny Hill, today confirmed the incident was “true and terrifying”.

Mr Hill said he’s spoken to one of the paramedics involved and there were no warning signs prior to the violent outburst.

“Obviously (he was) quite shaken,” he said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police expect to interview the man involved when his medical condition improves.

