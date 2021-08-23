Elderly veteran denied entry into Victoria for family care after major surgery

Victoria won’t allow a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran who is recovering from major surgery to travel across the border to be with his family.

Robert Wood lives in NSW where he has no family support. His wife of 50 years recently passed away.

He had his prostate removed three weeks ago, and his bladder taken out shortly after.

He’s also awaiting hip surgery.

Mr Wood’s two daughters, who live in Rye, have applied for a medical exemption to bring their father to Victoria so they can care for him.

One of his daughters is prepared to isolate with him for 14 days in her home.

They’ve provided medical documents and COVID-19 test results to support his application, but it’s still been denied with no explanation.

“They just said he’s denied entry into Victoria,” Mr Wood’s daughter Nikki told Neil Mitchell.

“He’s not coping at all. He’s depressed … he’s got the doctor going out to see him every couple of days to give him strong medication … he’s just drowsy and can’t get out of bed, really. He’s not showering.

“People are dropping food off to the front door.”

