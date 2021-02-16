Elderly woman killed by reversing van at Reservoir

UPDATE: An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a reversing van at Reservoir.

3AW Drive was alerted to the distressing news by Jonathon on Tuesday.

The woman, aged in her 90s, was walking along Aberdeen Street when was hit by the vehicle backing out of a driveway.

She was trapped under the vehicle for some time before being freed and taken to the Royal Melbourne hospital with serious injuries to her upper body.

She later died in hospital.

The male driver is assisting police.

