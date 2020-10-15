3AW

Elderly woman’s teeth knocked out in brutal aggravated burglary in Melbourne’s east

1 hour ago
An 83-year-old woman has been assaulted in an aggravated burglary in Melbourne’s east.

The elderly woman had three teeth dislodged in the brutal attack in Box Hill South at about 5.15pm yesterday.

Police say a man forced his way into her home on Station Street, punching the woman in the face at least twice.

Her attacker fled with two cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect, a 30-year-old, is then believed to have been hit by a car on McCubbin Avenue in Burwood.

He was taken to hospital and has been charged with aggravated burglary and intentionally cause injury.

