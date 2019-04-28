Election 2019: Latest polling suggests it’s becoming tight

The latest opinion poll shows the Coalition has narrowed the gap with Labor, as the election campaign enters its third week.

The Opposition is still in line to win the May 18 election, but the odds of a landslide victory are drifting.

The latest Australian/Newspoll polling shows the government has slashed Labor’s lead to within two points.

The Opposition has 51 per cent support after preferences, compared to the Coalition’s 49 per cent.

Scott Morrison remains preferred Prime Minister by a comprehensive margin, but Bill Shorten’s popularity has increased two points to 37 per cent compared with a one-point drop to 45 per cent for Mr Morrison.

Both leaders are campaigning in Western Australia, where they will face-off for their first election debate later tonight.

The poll also shows support for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party is up, holding five per cent of the primary vote.