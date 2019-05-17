Election 2019: Live coverage with Neil Mitchell

Join Neil Mitchell and his team of experts and insiders as the votes start pouring in.

He’s supported by John Stanley, Michael Pachi and Macquarie Media’s fleet of political journalists from across the country.

Labor elder Kim Carr and Liberal youngster James Patterson will also discuss their parties’ fortunes.

Numbers man Nick Economou will help make sense of the swings.

START TIME: Straight after 3AW’s coverage of Geelong v Western Bulldogs, about 7.25pm

WHERE TO HEAR THE FOOTBALL: Essendon v Fremantle will be broadcast on Macquarie Sports Radio (1278AM)