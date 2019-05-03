Election 2019: The Morrison/Shorten report card — Week 3

Each week of the federal election campaign, Macquarie Media’s Political Editor, Michael Pachi, will assess the performance of the Labor and Liberal leaders.

SCOTT MORRISON

GRADE B

As the election campaign reaches its half-way mark, it’s steady as she goes for Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party.

He remains the more confident campaigner, as evidenced by the first leaders debate on Monday in Perth.

Mr Morrison continued to push Labor on the cost of its various policies, with the Opposition admitting it can’t put a price on its key climate proposal.

It’s a big concession from Labor given how hard the party has campaigned on climate change and its 45 per cent emissions reduction target. But voters do deserve to know how it will impact at a time of economic headwinds.

Mr Morrison then owned stuff-ups by a number of Liberal candidates who were forced to resign over a series of issues, including homophobic and racial slurs. The PM said Liberal branches, especially in Victoria, need to improve their vetting process when selecting candidates. I think this was the right approach to deal with what has become a messy issue for both major parties.

Mr Morrison has been able to bat away questions about the party’s preference deal with Clive Palmer, but there is still clearly a need for answers.

Despite the polls showing support for Mr Palmer’s United Australia Party is on the rise, I do think there is a significant segment of the population that is concerned about the deal and the influence Mr Palmer may potentially wield in the next parliament.

I think voters are right to question why are the Liberals doing a deal with someone that has caused so much angst for hundreds of workers following the collapse of his Queensland nickel refinery.

It’s an issue Labor is prosecuting well against Mr Morrison, painting the Prime Minister as someone who is prepared to cling on to power at any cost.

The government has suggested Labor has also tried to secure a deal with Mr Palmer, but was unsuccessful, but I just don’t think it’s had the same cut through.

Voters understand the preferential voting system much more these days and Labor has also honed-in on the inconsistencies the Coalition has with One Nation; while Liberals are putting the minor party below Labor, the junior Coalition partner, the Nationals are putting Pauline Hanson’s party 2nd on their how-to-vote cards.

Given the scandals One Nation has been involved in over recent years, it’s very easy for Labor to prosecute the “chaos” argument against the Liberal-National Party.

I do think this is a weak point for the Coalition, and could bite.

While Mr Morrison can mix it with the punters and provide the TV pictures for the nightly news, does the broader public deserve to know a little more about his plans for the future.

There’s no doubt Mr Morrison is a solid communicator with clear and concise one-liners; but where to from here.

As Katherine Murphy from the Guardian put it in her column this week, what does Mr Morrison plan to do in his first 50 or 100 days in power if the Liberals are re-elected?

It’s all well and good to say the government has stabilised the economy and we’re on track for a surplus next year, but not everyone is feeling the love.

Sure some sectors of the economy are performing well, but other sectors aren’t, a zero inflation rate during the first three months of the year is nothing to celebrate, and while wages are rising it’s still at a snails pace.

For the 3rd week in a row I’ve given Scott Morrison a B, because he has been able to hold the show together and that’s being reflected in the tighter opinion poll numbers. However, as we head into the final fortnight of the campaign I’d like to hear more about his plans for the future, not just rest on the laurels of the past.