‘Election Olympics’: Tom Elliott’s idea to radically shake up Australian politics 

Newly elected member for Wentworth, Dave Sharma, has floated the suggestion that federal politicians should serve four year terms, rather than the current three year term in the House of Representatives and six years in the Senate.

Tom Elliott says it’s a good idea, but it doesn’t go far enough.

The 3AW Drive host put forward a suggestion he calls the “election Olympics”.

“Let’s make every parliament in Australia have a four year term,” he said.

“Every four years we get every state and territory election, plus the federal election, done at the same time.

“It’s all dealt with in one year and people like the ABC’s Antony Green just get put in a box for another three years after that.”

Tom says not everyone would be happy with the change, but many would welcome it.

“It would be pretty intense,” he admitted.

“The people who love talking about and reading about politics would love it.

“The rest of us would get quite bored and sick of it, but we’d get it over and done with and then we don’t have to talk about politics for the next three years!

“I think it’s actually got legs.”

Press PLAY below for more.