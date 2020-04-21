Elective surgery ban lifted: The procedures that will resume next week

Many elective surgeries which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis will resume after the Anzac Day weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the lifting of restrictions, saying he anticipates a quarter of elective surgeries will be able to recommence next week.

But he stressed it “will not mean an immediate return to normal”.

From next week, all category two and equivalent surgeries will be able to proceed, along with selected category three and other procedures including:

IVF treatments

All screening programs

Post-cancer reconstruction procedures

Level two dental work (denture and braces fittings, and basic fillings)

All procedures for under-18s

Joint replacements

Cataracts and eye surgery

Endoscopy

Colonoscopy

The national cabinet will review elective surgery restrictions on May 11.

Mr Morrison said today’s announcement marks an important step on the road out of COVID-19.

“This is an important decision because it marks another step on the way,” he said.