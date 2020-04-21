3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Elective surgery ban lifted: The..

Elective surgery ban lifted: The procedures that will resume next week

1 hour ago
coronavirus latest

Many elective surgeries which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis will resume after the Anzac Day weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the lifting of restrictions, saying he anticipates a quarter of elective surgeries will be able to recommence next week.

But he stressed it “will not mean an immediate return to normal”.

From next week, all category two and equivalent surgeries will be able to proceed, along with selected category three and other procedures including:

  • IVF treatments
  • All screening programs
  • Post-cancer reconstruction procedures
  • Level two dental work (denture and braces fittings, and basic fillings)
  • All procedures for under-18s
  • Joint replacements
  • Cataracts and eye surgery
  • Endoscopy
  • Colonoscopy

The national cabinet will review elective surgery restrictions on May 11.

Mr Morrison said today’s announcement marks an important step on the road out of COVID-19.

“This is an important decision because it marks another step on the way,” he said.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.