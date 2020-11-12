3AW
‘Electric car owners should pay’: CEO of Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce

1 min ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘Electric car owners should pay’: CEO of Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce

The South Australian government is looking at implementing a new type of tax, applying a road user charge to electric vehicles.

Other motorists pay a fuel excise which goes towards repairs and maintenance of roads.

CEO of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce, Geoff Gwilym, told Tom Elliott this tax was inevitable.

“We are already not paying enough, we are $23 billion under what it actually costs to run the national road system in Australia,” he said.

“There needs to be a contribution from everyone.

“I don’t think just because you drive an electric car, you don’t have to pay for the maintenance of the roads.”

Tom Elliott
