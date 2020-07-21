3AW
Electromagnetic expert crushes 5G conspiracy theory

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

An electromagnetic professor has news for anybody who thinks there’s a link between 5G and the coronavirus.

“It’s a completely ludicrous view to have,” Professor Rodney Croft, an expert in the field, has told 3AW Drive.

“It’s not even that there is poor science that is being misinterpreted or anything, there is nothing at all to suggest this and yet some people have taken it upon themselves to try and convince the world that it is the case.

