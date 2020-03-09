Elite Melbourne school shuts doors after teacher tests positive to coronavirus

Image: Carey Baptist Grammar School

A Melbourne private school has been closed temporarily after a teacher tested positive to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A teacher at the Kew senior school had recently been in contact with another person with coronavirus, but had not recently travelled overseas.

Principal Jonathan Walter sent an email to parents last night asking them to keep students at home after the long weekend.

The principal of the prestigious school has not ruled out the possibility of closing the school for several days.

The families of students who may have been exposed to the virus are being contacted by the school.

The move comes after several NSW schools closed their doors in recent days over coronavirus fears.

St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas and Willoughby Girls High School closed yesterday after students tested positive.

Epping Boys High School closed on Friday after a student tested positive to the virus, but reopened yesterday.

