Elite police unit faces claims of ‘vendetta’ from within

An elite police unit is facing accusations of bullying and safety breaches from within its own ranks.

Externally, the Critical Incident Response Team is no stranger to criticism.

There was the innocent man who had his arm broken in Fitzroy and the couple shot while engaging in a sex act at Inflation Nightclub in the city.

There are also claims a senior officer refused requests to arrest James Gargasoulas hours before the Bourke Street rampage.

Now, The Age reports, complaints are also coming from within.

WorkSafe Victoria is investigating claims of a vendetta by senior figures against a member who raised concerns about safety breaches during a training drill that left an officer with a serious eye injury.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman has defended the unit’s performance, labelling members highly professional and well-trained.