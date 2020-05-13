Ellie Price death: Barbarbo captured interstate after national manhunt

NSW police have arrested Ricardo Barbaro in relation to the South Melbourne death of Ellie Price.

It ends a nation-wide manhunt for Barbaro, 33, who went missing after the body of Price, 26, was discovered in her apartment on Monday, May 4.

Victoria Police confirmed the capture happened about 1am this morning, and detectives say they are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

.@nswpolice acted on information which led them to an apartment in Wentworth Point around 1am. Barbaro is said to have resisted arrest, he suffered injuries and was taken to hospital. The 33yo is now in custody at Burwood Police Station (NSW) and will face court today. https://t.co/D7g6QjXpnl — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) May 13, 2020

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for the man’s extradition to Melbourne.

Barbaro, 33, had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Ellie since late last year.

