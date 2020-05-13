3AW
Ellie Price death: Barbarbo captured interstate after national manhunt

10 hours ago
NSW police have arrested Ricardo Barbaro in relation to the South Melbourne death of Ellie Price.

It ends a nation-wide manhunt for Barbaro, 33, who went missing after the body of Price, 26, was discovered in her apartment on Monday, May 4.

Victoria Police confirmed the capture happened about 1am this morning, and detectives say they are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for the man’s extradition to Melbourne.

Barbaro, 33, had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Ellie since late last year.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John get the latest with The Age‘s Erin Pearson

