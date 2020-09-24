Embattled health minister fronts hotel quarantine inquiry

Embattled health minister Jenny Mikakos has told the hotel quarantine inquiry she never considered who was guarding quarantined travellers, despite the fact her department was the control agency for the ill-fated program.

Jenny Mikakos was the latest public official to tell the inquiry she didn’t know who made the decision to use private security at the hotels.

3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, gave Tom Elliott the latest from the inquiry on Thursday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW