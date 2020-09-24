3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Emergency services called in to..

Emergency services called in to free four-year-old Alessio from Chupa Chups tin

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Paramedics, firefighters and police have come to the rescue of a boy who became wedged in a Chupa Chups tin.

Four-year-old Alessio was playing with the tin in his Burnside Heights home on Wednesday when he got inside and became stuck.

His mum, Sheree Caruso, tried to free him, but couldn’t.

“He would not budge,” Ms Caruso told Dee Dee.

She called Triple Zero, and five firefighters, two police and two paramedics came to her son’s aid.

With the help of a belt, they managed to free Alessio.

“It took them about 15 minutes,” Ms Caruso said.

Alessio was not injured during the ordeal.

Press PLAY below for more.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332