Emergency services called in to free four-year-old Alessio from Chupa Chups tin

Paramedics, firefighters and police have come to the rescue of a boy who became wedged in a Chupa Chups tin.

Four-year-old Alessio was playing with the tin in his Burnside Heights home on Wednesday when he got inside and became stuck.

His mum, Sheree Caruso, tried to free him, but couldn’t.

“He would not budge,” Ms Caruso told Dee Dee.

She called Triple Zero, and five firefighters, two police and two paramedics came to her son’s aid.

With the help of a belt, they managed to free Alessio.

“It took them about 15 minutes,” Ms Caruso said.

Alessio was not injured during the ordeal.

