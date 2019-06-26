Emergency Services Minister says MFB chief’s leave is a ‘matter for him’ as speculation grows

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville says the MFB chief taking “indefinite” leave is a “matter for him” and wouldn’t be drawn on whether it’s related to Victoria’s firefighting restructure.

Dan Stephens is reportedly angry the state government did not back him to lead the state’s new combined force, Fire Services Victoria.

“That’s something you’re going to have to ask him,” Ms Neville told Tom Elliott on Wednesday.

“He’s still the chief fire officer of the MFB and has a contract for that role.”

Ms Neville said Mr Stephens was welcome to apply for the new role.

“But it’s my expectation that the role will go through a process,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive