Emergency wards at the ready as Victoria grapples with COVID-19 spike

An emergency physician working on the COVID-19 front line admits things are ramping up again in hospitals as Victoria grapples with a spike in cases.

Victoria recorded 33 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the highest figure since April 7.

But there’s one key difference this time around, Dr Stephen Parnis told Neil Mitchell.

“We’ve got systems in place and people are ready,” he said on 3AW.

Dr Parnis said he was concerned by the recent upward trend in cases.

“Look, I am,” he confessed.

“But my sense is this was always going to happen.”

PIC: Getty (iStock)