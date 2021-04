An empty Abbotsford building has been engulfed by flames.

The former shopfront, on the corner of Victoria and Bennett Streets, was well and truly on fire when crews arrived shortly after 5am on Thursday.

Nobody was inside the property.

The fire has since been brought under control.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Drivers are being urged to avoid Victoria Street.