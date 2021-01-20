3AW
‘End this uncivil war’: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US President.

In his inaugural speech, delivered at about 4am AEDT, he said it’s a “time of testing” for the US.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” President Biden said.

Outgoing US President, Donald Trump, was not present at the inauguration, but his vice-president, Mike Pence, attended.

Hoover presidential scholar and inauguration expert from Florida State University, Professor Emerita Elizabeth Goldsmith, says Mr Trump’s absence “in some ways made it easier” for the ceremony to proceed smoothly.

“The new president went in the front door, the old president went out the back door,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It was a very smooth inaugural ceremony.

“It was brilliant actually and some new traditions are being formed.”

Instead of attending an inaugural lunch at Congress, and a military parade, the usual post-inauguration activities, President Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Professor Goldsmith says President Biden has wasted no time getting into his workload.

“He goes right into executive orders, he goes right into business,” she said.

President Biden today plans to sign 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations today.

Image: Alex Wong / Getty

