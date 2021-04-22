3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why this critically-endangered bird has..

Why this critically-endangered bird has been released back into the wild

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why this critically-endangered bird has been released back into the wild

In a bid to boost population numbers, the critically-endangered orange-bellied parrot is being released back into the wild.

The parrot is an Australian species.

Founder and director of Moonlit Sanctuary, Michael Johnson, told 3AW Breakfast he was pleased with how the breeding program was going.

“We have been breeding them for eight years and are up to about 600 birds in captivity which is fantastic,” he said.

“Four years ago there was only 20 in the wild and now we are up to 185 which is remarkable.

“They’re not the easiest parrot to breed.”

Mr Johnson said the 185 parrots in the wild is still extremely low.

Press PLAY to hear more about the endangered orange-bellied parrot 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332