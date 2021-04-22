Why this critically-endangered bird has been released back into the wild

In a bid to boost population numbers, the critically-endangered orange-bellied parrot is being released back into the wild.

The parrot is an Australian species.

Founder and director of Moonlit Sanctuary, Michael Johnson, told 3AW Breakfast he was pleased with how the breeding program was going.

“We have been breeding them for eight years and are up to about 600 birds in captivity which is fantastic,” he said.

“Four years ago there was only 20 in the wild and now we are up to 185 which is remarkable.

“They’re not the easiest parrot to breed.”

Mr Johnson said the 185 parrots in the wild is still extremely low.

