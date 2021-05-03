Energy minister hits back at claims bold plan will drive up power prices

The Victorian government has outlined a strategy to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

And the energy minister insists it won’t drive power prices up in the process.

Under the plan, unveiled by the Andrews’ Government at the weekend, all government operations – including metro trains, schools and hospitals – will be powered by renewable energy by 2025.

The Australian Energy Council says it could cause bills to spike.

“They are wrong, they’ve been proven wrong over many years,” Lily D’Ambrosio told Neil Mitchell.

“It’ll do the opposite.”

