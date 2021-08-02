English football giant sets up school class in Melbourne

European football giant Manchester City is setting up a soccer school in Melbourne.

Parade College, which has campuses at Bundoora and Preston, has teamed up with the English club to create the first class of its kind in Australia.

“It’ll be available as a subject, as part of the curriculum, for year 7s from next year,” Principal Andy Kuppe told 3AW Breakfast.

“It’s really exciting.”

The link comes about through Year 12 student Raphael Borges Rodrigues who plays for Melbourne City.

Picture by Getty iStock