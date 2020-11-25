‘Enormous sadness’: Buenos Aires reacts to death of soccer legend Diego Maradona

One of the greatest soccer players of all time, Diego Maradona, has died at the age of 60.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home.

His two goals which knocked England out of the 1986 World Cup proved to be a microcosm of his career. Maradona later attributed the goals to the hand of god.

In recent years, the soccer legend had battled drug and alcohol addiction.

Editor-in-chief of the Buenos Aires Times, James Grainger, says the city is feeling “enormous sadness” today.

“He’s been ill for some time,” he told Ross and Russel.

“In a strange way it doesn’t really come as much of a surprise … but I think the overwhelming reaction is just what people remember, the fondness.

“Despite some restrictions on movement in Buenos Aires at the moment there are plenty of people who want to pay tribute and are already at some of the stadiums.”

Image: Jam Media/Getty