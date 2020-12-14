Shark warning after ‘enormous’ whale washes up on Great Ocean Road beach

A shark warning has been issued after an ‘enormous’ whale has washed up at a beach on the Great Ocean Road.

Moggs Creek resident, Janet, first spotted the dead whale out at sea last night.

“We actually spotted it … about five kilometres out in the ocean, but this morning it’s just washed up,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“It’s absolutely enormous.

“The wildlife people are down here so I guess they’ll remove it.”

VicEmergency this morning issued a warning for “an increase in shark activity” at Fairhaven and Moggs Creek due to the carcass.

Whale carcasses are known to attract sharks.

