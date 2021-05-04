‘Entire gantry can become electrified’: Why lights were out on the Western Ring Road last night

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Lights on several overhead gantries on the Western Ring Road are out after thieves stole copper wire from them.

‘Bright Spark‘ tipped the Rumour File off to the thefts.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it’s “100 per cent” true.

“We’ve got three gantries that are currently disabled along the M80 Ring Road, out around Furlong Road and Ballarat Road, and it is due to thieves stealing copper,” he told Ross and Russel.

He says the thefts are extremely dangerous, both for the thieves themselves, and for others.

“The most ridiculous thing about this is the thieves are actually cutting through a whole heap of cables,” he said.

“Those cables are carrying 1500 volts and we’re finding they’ll get the copper out and leave the live wires just hanging around.

“If they touch the metal, for example, the entire gantry can become electrified.”

Mr Miller says thieves slash the wires, then attach the copper to the tow bar of their cars and drag it out.

