EPA advertising wrong number to dob in rubbish dumpers

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Good samaritans looking to clean up our streets and dob in litterers have been unable to make any reports.

A 3AW listener has drawn attention to new road signs being put up by the EPA encouraging motorists to “report litterers” but the number appears to be disconnected.

The signs have been spotted around Melbourne including Westall Road and on the Princes Freeway.

Neil Mitchell attempted to call the hotline but couldn’t get through.

Click PLAY below to hear how it played out

