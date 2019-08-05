EPA orders another facility to stop accepting recycling as waste crisis deepens

The Environmental Protection Authority has ordered another recycling facility to stop accepting recycling and waste materials.

Phoenix Environmental Group in Coolaroo has been banned from accepting material after stockpiles of waste were deemed a significant fire risk.

The closure comes just a week after recycling giant SKM announced its closure.

It’s the third time the Coolaroo recycling facility has failed to comply with waste management policies since they were introduced two years ago.

The company must remove stockpiles of waste and pass an EPA inspection before it will be able to resume accept recycling materials.

The facility processes construction and demolition waste including timber, plaster, foam, insulation, cardboard, plastic and metals.