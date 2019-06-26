EPA shuts down dangerous illegal dumping ground in Melbourne’s north

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

A massive illegal dumping ground near a new housing development has been shut down by the Environmental Protection Authority.

Tyres, demolition materials, industrial waste and possibly asbestos are among the materials dumped on the dangerous site, which posed a potential fire and health hazard.

The EPA has issued Clean Up Notices to a property developer over the illegal dumping site on Station Street, Wallan.

The initial notices were issued in August 2018, after a pollution report was made by a member of the public.

The most recent notice demands that all industrial waste be removed from the premises.

The site is now the subject of an ongoing EPA investigation.