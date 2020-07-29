Epidemic modeller shares some good and bad news about Victoria’s COVID-19 trends

An epidemic modeller who’s helping the Victorian government track the state’s COVID-19 daily cases says it seems “quite likely” the six-week Stage 3 lockdown in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will be extended.

Associate Professor Nick Goulding, from Curtin University, told 3AW Drive things could change quickly but current trends suggested Victoria’s coronavirus cases would still be of concern when the lockdown is scheduled to end in three weeks.

He is not advising the government on whether or not to extend the lockdown, but told Tom Elliott he expected it to be extended.

“I think it seems quite likely, yeah,” Associate Professor Goulding said.

But there was good news to share, too.

