3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Germany is advising against..

Why Germany is advising against giving AstraZeneca jab to over 65s

41 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Germany is advising against giving AstraZeneca jab to over 65s

In a draft recommendation, Germany’s vaccine committee has advised the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab should not be given to people aged over 65.

But chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, Dr Catherine Bennett, says it doesn’t mean the vaccine is dangerous.

“The safety data is there, it’s safe,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“They’re just not sure we’ve got enough cases yet reported in the trial to allow them to precisely determine what the effectiveness is in people in that age group.

“It takes time … to actually know what the vaccine does by way of protection.”

Dr Bennett says if Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration approves the AstraZeneca vaccine for use, Australians can be confident that it’s safe.

“They’re very thorough and I would completely trust their call,” she said.

“If they say the vaccine is safe to use and the efficacy makes it worth rolling out, I would definitely be queued up for whichever vaccine they say is best for me.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332