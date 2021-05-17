Epidemiologist plays down concerns about winter’s arrival and COVID-19

An epidemiologist has played down concerns Australia is at risk of another deadly COVID-19 outbreak unless more people are vaccinated before winter arrives.

Professor Adrian Esterman, who used to work for the World Health Organisation, said the changing of seasons wasn’t cause for alarm.

“I don’t think winter is critical,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“All respiratory diseases are worse in winter only because we tend to congregate more indoors and therefore there’s more chance of spreading it, but at the moment in Australia, where we have almost no cases whatsoever, then it doesn’t really make a difference.”

