Epidemiologist praises federal government for making the ‘right decision’ on AstraZeneca

A leading epidemiologist has praised the federal government’s decision to recommend Australians under 50 avoid getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Epidemiologist from the Burnet Institute, Professor Michael Toole, says it “was the right decision” because of the low likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in Australia.

“It’s very unlikely most people in Australia will be exposed to the virus at this time,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

While the clotting condition which has been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine is extremely rare, it’s also very serious.

“This condition, even though it’s rare, it’s very difficult to treat and therefore I think the experts have come in on the side of caution,” Professor Toole said.

Professor Toole says the Novavax vaccine, which is yet to be approved for use, is a “bright spot in the future”, with hopes the 51 million doses of the jab ordered by Australia will help get younger Australians vaccinated.

