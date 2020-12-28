3AW
  Epidemiologist praises Melbourne's safety-first..

Epidemiologist praises Melbourne’s safety-first approach to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

5 hours ago
Article image for Epidemiologist praises Melbourne’s safety-first approach to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Epidemiologists have praised Melbourne’s safety-first approach to fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

It comes after Sydney’s annual fireworks show got the go-ahead from the government, despite the city’s recent COVID-19 outbreak.

There’ll be no fireworks show in the city in Melbourne, despite some 60 consecutive days of no coronavirus cases.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public access to the Sydney Harbour foreshore would be blocked off to stop people from gathering and encouraged people to watch the event on TV at home.

But those with dinner and bar bookings will be able to enjoy the show.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, told 3AW Breakfast that despite the government advice, NSW was definitely running a risk.

“I think the real worry is that it would be a real drawcard and bring people into the city,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Picture by Getty iStock

