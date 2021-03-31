3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Epidemiologist raises concerns as Australia..

Epidemiologist raises concerns as Australia falls well short of COVID-19 vaccination target

12 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Epidemiologist raises concerns as Australia falls well short of COVID-19 vaccination target

Victoria has fallen well short of its COVID-19 vaccination target for the end of March.

In January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison set a target of four million doses administered, but as of yesterday, only 597,000 has been given.

Professor of epidemiology at the University of NSW, Marylouise McLaws, says it’s a problem, because positive COVID-19 cases in returned travellers are on the rise.

While Victoria hasn’t experienced the surge, due to the temporary suspension of the state’s hotel quarantine program, the number of positive arrivals in other states has surged.

“In Queensland, their number of positives … from late February to the beginning of March it increased four-fold, and then it increased seven-fold, and 10-fold to the end of this month,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“They are receiving more positive travellers from overseas because overseas is going into its third wave.”

Professor McLaws says Australia’s problem appears to be the vaccine rollout process, not vaccine supply.

“We have what looks to me like plenty of supply,” she said.

“Most other countries are using mass vaccination facilities.

“Giving a little bit here and there to each hospital is probably part of the problem.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332