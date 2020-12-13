3AW
Epidemiologist says Australia’s returned traveller protocol is missing a ‘no-brainer’ step 

13 hours ago
3AW Mornings
An epidemiologist says there’s a step missing in Australia’s COVID-19 protocol for returned travellers, and it should be introduced immediately.

While some airlines have introduced pre-flight COVID-19 screening, there is currently no government requirement for travellers to be tested for coronavirus before they board flights to Australia.

Epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, Professor Adrian Esterman, says there should be.

“It’s a no-brainer,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“There are many countries that actually insist people are tested. Spain, for example, requires a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure.”

The International Air Transport Association, the international airline regulatory authority, has also recommended mandatory pre-departure testing.

“(They) are actually developing a sort of electronic passport … which carries testing and vaccination status,” Professor Esterman said.

