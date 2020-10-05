3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Epidemiologist says Trump’s tweet..

Epidemiologist says Trump’s tweet about leaving hospital is ‘absolutely’ dangerous

46 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

A leading epidemiologist says Donald Trump’s tweet about his departure from hospital after three night’s battling COVID-19 is “absolutely” dangerous, and the US President is not yet out of the woods.

In the tweet announcing he will return to the White House, Mr Trump urged Americans “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life”.

A leading epidemiologist has warned Mr Trump’s tweet is sending the wrong message.

“He’s doing the sort of bare-chested Putin thing,” epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, Professor Adrian Esterman, told Neil Mitchell.

“People should be worried about it.

“It’s a really nasty virus.”

Professor Esterman said COVID-19 may still pose a serious risk to Mr Trump’s health, too.

“At seven to 10 days, someone who has been doing absolutely fine crashes, and it happens to a lot of people his age,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

But Central Committee Member of the Republican Party in Baltimore, Garry Collins, disagrees.

“He is a living, breathing example of winning against this virus,” he told Neil Michell.

“President Trump has really changed the conversation in a much needed way.

“We have seen a radical change in the momentum of COVID… we’re winning.”

Almost 210,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332