Epidemiologist weighs in on whether Melbourne’s COVID-19 rules should be eased

A leading epidemiologist says the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria is low enough for cautious restriction relaxation to be done safely.

Chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, Professor Catherine Bennett, says mystery cases are currently the greatest concern.

“You need to have your cases in low double digits … and your mystery cases, much much lower,” she told Ross and Russel.

Currently, Melbourne is averaging just under one mystery case per day.

“Having them around that one a day mark is workable. If they start to get too much higher than that we’d worry,” Professor Bennett said.

Professor Bennett said she’s confident that contact tracing has been stepped up considerably, reducing the risk of a third wave when Melbourne begins to reopen.

“What we’re hearing is really encouraging,” she said.

