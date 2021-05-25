Epidemiologist’s message as Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak becomes ‘really serious’

An epidemiologist says the COVID-19 situation in Victoria has “really escalated to become quite concerning” in the past 24 hours.

Professorial Fellow in epidemiology at Melbourne University, Tony Blakely, says things are “really serious”.

He thinks tougher restrictions will be introduced by the end of the day.

“I’m expecting that we will see significant increases in restrictions announced soon,” Professor Blakely told Neil Mitchell.

“It would be for at least five days and reassess the numbers as they come through. It wouldn’t just be a three-day one, I suspect.”

Professor Blakely urged Melburnians to start taking precautions.

“Melburnians should start being proactive and start reducing their travel if they can. People in the northern suburbs, if you can work at home today please do. If you’re dropping the kids off at school, don’t hang around for a chinwag,” he said.

