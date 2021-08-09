Epidemiologist’s view on the key to lifting lockdown in Melbourne

One of Victoria’s most prominent epidemiological voices throughout the pandemic says Melburnians should be keeping an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases who have been infectious in the community when looking at the daily figures.

Professor Catherine Bennett told Neil Mitchell the lower that number is, the more likely it is Melbourne will be released from lockdown.

The Premier has since confirmed that will give Melbourne the “best chance of opening up and staying open” once stay-at-home orders are released.

Picture by Getty iStock