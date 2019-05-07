Essendon road rage incident ends in police station ‘stabbing’ — 30km away

A man was stabbed outside a police station in Glen Waverley last night after an alleged road rage incident more than 30 kilometres away.

The road rage incident, involving two Berwick men, started on the Tullamarine Freeway at Essendon about 8pm.

The two men — a 54-year-old in a VW Golf and a 27-year-old in a Nissan Navara — were then involved in a second collision at the Domain tunnel.

It continued for several more kilometres until the pair arrived at the Glen Waverley police station.

That’s where the two men started fighting and the older man allegedly stabbed his adversary in the arm and leg.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are today calling for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles on the Tullamarine and Monash freeways.