‘Ethical questions’ asked over breeding of designer dogs

An Australian vet has come up with technology that will help designer dogs such as French Bulldogs and pugs breathe a little easier.

But Tom Elliott wonders whether there’s a broader issue at play.

He asked Dr Sam Kovac, Founder of Southern Cross Veterinary Clinic, whether it was “right” to breed dogs with breathing issues in the first place.

“I think it’s a good question,” he said.

“There are ethical questions about the way these dogs have been bred.”

