Euro 2020: Passionate soccer fan’s unique tribute to Italy

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Euro 2020: Passionate soccer fan’s unique tribute to Italy

Lygon Street went wild this morning when Italy took out England to claim victory on the European Championship for the first time since 1968.

One passionate soccer fan went all out with a unique idea that stood out among the chaos.

Pronto Concrete’s business development manager, Dom Barro, painted the barrel of a concrete mixer look like a spinning soccer ball!

“I’m definitely going to keep it on the road for the next couple of weeks, I’d say,” he told Dee Dee.

Mr Barro says vinyl wrapping the truck to look like a soccer ball was a natural choice, given their heritage, the fact the head office is based on Carlton, and the Pronto Concrete corporate colours are green, white and red.

Press PLAY below to watch footage of the truck on Lygon Street this morning

Press PLAY below to hear Dom Barro explain what prompted the attention-grabbing move

