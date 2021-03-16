3AW
European drug regulator moves to quash AstraZeneca fears

3 hours ago
Europe’s medicines watchdog has reiterated it’s findings that there is no evidence of an increased risk of clots from the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Results of an ongoing investigation into clotting cases are due to be released by the end of the week.

But the European Medicines Agency has stressed the number of blood clots reported in vaccinated people is no higher than in the general population.

Germany, France, Italy, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Ireland have paused their rollouts of the vaccine over blood clot concerns.

